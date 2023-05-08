‘Malicious’ fire leaves five homeless

A fire that was maliciously set by a person or persons unknown, ravaged a Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara home on Saturday evening, leaving five people homeless.

Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham told Stabroek News that the fire started around 21:22 hrs on Saturday and involved a two-storey concrete building. Fire tenders from the Melanie and Mahaica fire stations on the East Coast Demerara responded to the fire.

However, the contents of the home were completely destroyed.

The Guyana Fire Service has since concluded that arson was the cause of the destruction. Who exactly started the fire is not yet known.