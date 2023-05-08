Victory Valley Royals won the inaugural Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) U23 3×3 Championship, defeating Kid Rock Blazers on Saturday evening at the Retrieve hardcourt.
The unbeaten Royals, who were led by rising star and national player Yonnick Tappin, prevailed 14-4 in the final after progressing through the group rounds unchallenged. Kid Rock Blazers, who finished atop their group, featured Teishaun Kitt, Jennis Benjamin and Leslie Campbell.
Meanwhile, LABA President Rawle Toney said, “The LABA is encouraged by the level of support shown by the clubs and players in Linden, and as such, we intend to keep them active.”