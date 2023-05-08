Sports

Victory Valley Royals win LABA 3×3 c/ships

Victory Valley Royals displaying their championship trophy after defeating Kid Rock Blazers in the LABA U23 3x3 Final
Victory Valley Royals displaying their championship trophy after defeating Kid Rock Blazers in the LABA U23 3×3 Final
By

Victory Valley Royals won the inaugural Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) U23 3×3 Championship, defeating Kid Rock Blazers on Saturday evening at the Retrieve hardcourt.

The unbeaten Royals, who were led by rising star and national player Yonnick Tappin, prevailed 14-4 in the final after progressing through the group rounds unchallenged. Kid Rock Blazers, who finished atop their group, featured Teishaun Kitt, Jennis Benjamin and Leslie Campbell.

Meanwhile, LABA President Rawle Toney said, “The LABA is encouraged by the level of support shown by the clubs and players in Linden, and as such, we intend to keep them active.”

Trending