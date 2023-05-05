The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) will stage its U23 3×3 Championship tomorrow at the Retrieve Hard-court from 16:00hrs.

This was confirmed by an official release from the entity. The clubs under the umbrella of LABA that are slated to compete are Victory Valley Royals, Retrieve Raiders, Kid Rock Blazers, Block 22 Flames, Sixers and Kings.

Colts Basketball Club and Kwakwani Untouchables, who are members of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), will also feature in the form of two teams respectively.