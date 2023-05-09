Three charged with Canje hospital murder

Three men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with murder in the fatal beating of Dinesh Persaud at the National Psychiatric Hospital last month.

Curtis Robertson, 31, of Lot 18 Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice; Kelson Cadogan, 29, of Lot 572 Canvas City, Lin-den; and Mark Sampson, 36, of Lot 16 Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam yesterday appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where the charge of murder was jointly read to them.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the National Psychiatric Hospital, they murdered Persaud, 32, of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.