Guyana Women got off to a losing start in their Cricket West Indies Super50 campaign, going down by nine wickets to Windward Islands yesterday at the Conaree Sports Club ground.

Batting first, Guyana were routed for a paltry 79 in 27.1 overs before Windwards reached 80 for one in 21.2 overs.

Left-arm seamer, Qiana Joseph, was the architect of Guyana’s demise, taking 4-18 with support coming from veteran leg spinner, Afy Fletcher with 2-10.