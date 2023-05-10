Letters to the Editor

EPA seems unable to do anything

Dear Editor,

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seems to be able to do nothing re the subject below at Pike Street, Kitty. I am retired after working for over 40 years, and would expect to have some peace and quiet during the day. This wash bay operates 7 days a week, and as I am writing this letter (it is Saturday afternoon at 5:35) and his pressure washer is still running. I am sure it’s not registered as a business with the Guyana Revenue Authority, and the operator does not submit Income Tax Returns. As far as I know, the wash bay is on the City Council Reserve. I am asking that some authority check this out, as this is a residential area.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)   

