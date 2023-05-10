EPA seems unable to do anything

Dear Editor,
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seems to be able to do nothing re the subject below at Pike Street, Kitty. I am retired after working for over 40 years, and would expect to have some peace and quiet during the day. This wash bay operates 7 days a week, and as I am writing this letter (it is Saturday afternoon at 5:35) and his pressure washer is still running. I am sure it’s not registered as a business with the Guyana Revenue Authority, and the operator does not submit Income Tax Returns. As far as I know, the wash bay is on the City Council Reserve. I am asking that some authority check this out, as this is a residential area.
Sincerely,
(Name and Address Withheld)