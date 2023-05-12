Roach strikes, but Worrall swings the tide for Surrey

LONDON, CMC – West Indies pacer Kemar Roach was upstaged by a spectacular 26-ball burst of five wickets for one run from fellow pacer Dan Worrall that torpedoed Middlesex in the London derby against Surrey in the English County Championship yesterday.

Roach grabbed two for 62 from 17 overs, but his Australian new-ball partner ended with five for 48 from 14 overs, and sent Middlesex sliding to 209 all out in their first innings on the first day of their match at the Oval.

In reply, Surrey reached 21 without loss at the close with Rory Burns not out on 15 and fellow England international Dom Sibley not out on six.

Roach bowled discarded England opener Mark Stoneman for eight in the fifth over of the day, but a second-wicket stand of 152 between Sam Robson and Pieter Malan threatened to give Middlesex the upper hand in the contest.

Worrall returned after tea and led the fight back for defending champions Surrey with a spell of 6-3-7-5, and Middlesex lost their last nine wickets for 43 in 21.1 overs after Robson scored 76 and Malan made 66.

Roach collected his second when he got Ryan Higgins caught behind for four, and fellow pacer Gus Atkinson finished off Middlesex with three for 18 from 10.5 overs, including the final wicket of Luke Hollman caught behind for five from a top-edged hook.