Registration of Rupununi Miners Association Co-op cancelled

The registration of the Rupununi Miners Association Co-operative Society Ltd has been cancelled.

A notice in today’s Guyana Chronicle under the signature of Debbie Persaud, Chief Co-operatives Development Officer (ag), Ministry of Labour said: “By virtue of the power vested in me by Section 38 (1) of the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 88:01, after holding an inquiry (into the) Rupununi Miners Association Co-operative Society Ltd, Regd. No. 2187, and being of the opinion that the Society ought to be dissolved I, hereby order that the registration of the Society be cancelled”.

The notice was dated May 6th, 2023.