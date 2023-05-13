I do not get the first 10 cubic meters water per month free that gov’t boasts about

Dear Editor,

Pensioners used to get the first 10 cubic meter water per month free, we have to pay for any amount above that. The past 4 months, GWI is not giving us the free amount, I live at Vryheid’s Lust, ECD, so I went to Bachelor’s Adventure office to find out, they say, they are waiting on gov’t to send the money to GWI. Could GWI or gov’t explain this mystery? My account # is 1053387. My sister lives in the same yard and she is a pensioner but she did not get the discount for the past 4 months, her account # is 1149214.

I am sure all pensioners now paying for all the waters, yet our gov’t is boasting about our water subsidy. Could minister of water explain what they did with the money they recently withdrew from the NRF? Also, if gov’t is paying Exxon taxes, why is gov’t taking 20% withholding tax on the interest we get from our bank savings? I am expecting an explanation on the two above items.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Azad