PPP/C candidate denying citizens access to diverse perspectives on Linden’s lone TV station

Dear Editor,

As residents across Guyana prepare to elect persons from their own communities to represent them at the local government level, the PPP/C has embarked on a programme of using the people’s own resources to restrict, oppress and discriminate against them. At Linden, the PPP/C has fielded as a candidate in the local government elections the manager of the only television station in the community. The manager of NCN Linden was written to by the APNU on April 25th, 2023, requesting access to the television broadcasts to introduce the Party’s candidates and to share their vision for the development of the town. However, this letter remains unanswered.

What has happened instead is that the PPP/C has decided to use the people’s assets as their private mouthpiece, with only PPP/C electoral candidates being given the opportunity to appear on the television station. We are deeply troubled by the actions of the PPP/C government in exploiting and restricting APNU candidates from attending programs and engaging the electorate on the Linden television station ahead of the local government elections, a clear attempt to stifle the voices of our people and deny citizens access to diverse perspectives on the issues that matter to them.

This development has undermined the very core of the code of the media conduct for elections. Just as a test, we quote here Section 2, items iii, iv and v of the Media Code of Conduct, which are all breached by these actions:

iii. To hold themselves independent and free of any, or all, government and political opposition control and direction;

iv. To hold themselves independent and free of any, or all, control and direction from any of the political parties officially registered to contest the elections;

v. To hold themselves free of any, or all, control and direction from any individual, group or organization representing or promoting the special interests of any of the political parties officially registered to contest elections.

We believe in the principles of democracy and fair representation, and it is essential that all candidates are given equal opportunities to engage with the electorate. By denying local government candidates access to the television station, the government is undermining the oath that elected councilors take to serve the residents without fear or favour and the spirit of the Local Government system. This is how the PPP/C intends to govern and use assets owned by you and I as tax-payers, wielding these very tools to deny the rights of citizens.

We call on the government to cease its biased actions and uphold the principles of democracy by allowing for a fair and transparent election process. All candidates must be given equal access to media and equal opportunities to engage with residents and communicate their platforms with citizens. The voice of the people must be heard, and the government must respect the will of the people.

Further, we call on the international community and all stakeholders to condemn the undemocratic actions of the PPP/C Government in the censoring of this local government process. Linden we stand in solidarity with the people of this nation and will continue to fight for a fair and just Guyana where all citizens are treated equally. One people one nation one destiny.

Sincerely,

Deron Adams

APNU