GFF under conditional funding from FIFA for past year – source

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been under conditional funding from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for over a year, according to a source close to the federation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The GFF is on some form of conditional funding. The FIFA audit team was here recently, and they were also here last year. The federation is still under conditional funding, and it’s almost two years now that they are on conditional funding. While the audits were passed there were specific requirements apparently that the GFF didn’t meet in a sufficient manner, possibly because of insufficient documentation on some expenditure,” the source disclosed.