Collins says appeal against oil insurance decision lacks merit

President of the Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI) Frederick Collins, says that the appeal filed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the High Court ruling ordering it to enforce the liability clause in permits it issued to ExxonMobil Guyana for its offshore oil operations lacks merit.

Collins said that should there be an oil spill, the environment would be in peril, as would the citizens of Guyana and its neighbouring territories; which will all “suffer irreparable damage.”

Against this background, Collins in a responding affidavit to the appeal says that the risk of injustice in granting the EPA the stay it is seeking to the High Court judgement, will be way greater, than in refusing it.