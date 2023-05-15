How the cost of living is affecting people (Part 24)

By Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in the Stabroek Market, Georgetown about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Nandranie Jaikaran

Nandranie Jaikaran, 53-year-old vegetable vendor: `Business is a little slow because everything gone up in the market and people hardly have money to shop in the market. I’m the breadwinner for my home and although everything gone up in the market, when the day come I still have to pay my bills. Some days I would only make about $3,000/$4,000 while some days I make nothing. Also, some days I don’t make back my money for the items I purchase to sell back. Everything get expensive, for instance, the Natura pound pack right now cost about $760, before the cost was $300. Even sugar gone up, a pound of sugar now cost $160, before the cost was about $60 a pound. The government should do something about these rise in prices for basic food items in the market. They can raise all single parent’s salary or maybe give them something to help them with the cost of living. Also, to help people who are disabled and can’t afford to buy things.’