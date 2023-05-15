Wanted bulletins issued over Linden double murder

The police today issued wanted bulletins for two men in connection with a double murder at Block 22, Wismar on Saturday.

Bulletins were issued for John Ross known as JR of Wismar, Linden and Troy Bruce known as `Blacka’ of Lot 26, Wismar Hill.

They are wanted over the murder of Johnson Bowen, an 87-year-old from Block 22 and Emanuel Dos Santos, a 58-year-old miner of the said address, which occurred at about 4.20 am on Saturday.

The attack was carried out by three masked males, two armed with handguns and one with a cutlass.