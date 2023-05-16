Police investigating Mon Repos fatal accident

The Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of 57-year-old Ralph De Castro of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara on Saturday night.

A police report stated that about 7:30 pm on Saturday, motorcar PAD 7001, owned and driven by a 41-year-old female resident of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was driving east along the northern carriageway when the driver saw a man suddenly walk from the north to south across the road into the path of her vehicle.

The driver, according to the police report, said that she applied brakes but the front left of her vehicle struck De Castro.