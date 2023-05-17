Winston Jordan cleared of misconduct charge

Former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan has been cleared of the charge of misconduct in public office after a Magistrate’s Court found that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) had not proved its case against him.

Stabroek News understands that following the prosecution’s tendering of all of its witness statements and documents yesterday, Magistrate Leron Daly sitting in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court ruled that Jordan had no case to answer.

Jordan yesterday express relief at the decision. He told Stabroek News “I feel relieved; this was like the sword of Damocles hanging over my head, sullying my name”.