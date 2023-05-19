PPP/C MPs not on list of Integrity Commission defaulters – Jagdeo

Emphasising that the none of its parliamentarians are on the Integrity Commission’s list of defaulters, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the party supports making public the names of all persons that fall into this category.

“We support the publication of all of the names of the people who are in default,” Jagdeo, also Vice-President, declared yesterday.

He noted that since an announcement by the Integrity Commission that some 17 MPs had not made declarations for 2022, as Party General Secretary and Vice President, he called Minister of Governance Gail Teixeira to inquire if any of the party’s parliamentarians were on that list.