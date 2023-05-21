Buxtonian ‘Cousin Vadney’ turns 111

Evadney Talbot of 51 Company Road, Buxton celebrated her 111th birthday on May 10 with a communion service presided over by Reverend Theodore Demonick of St. Augustine’ Anglican Church. The occasion was attended by relatives, friends and her caregivers.

Talbot was born on May 10, 1912. She attended Buxton Congregational School and on her completion of her primary education, she undertook training in sewing and dressmaking. She was married to Kingsel Talbot and they lived happily until his passing in 1985. The union produced five children, two of whom are deceased.

Over the years she worked alongside her husband in the farmlands at the back of the village cultivating sugarcane and other crops.