Anil Singh, a 47-year-old bowman of Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

Singh appeared virtually at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

The matter was adjourned to June 1.