Major breach in security protocol led to `Smallie’ escape – Benn

-heavily armed accomplices were part of well-orchestrated plan

By Joseph Allen

An intense hunt by the Joint Services is continuing for death row prisoner,  Mark Royden Williams aka  ‘Smallie’ whose carefully planned escape from the Mazaruni jail on Friday has revealed major breaches in security protocols and left the prison authorities facing difficult questions.

Given the number of murders Williams has been convicted of – including the 2008 Bartica Massacre – he is considered dangerous and the police  yesterday announced a $10m reward for information leading to his recapture.

