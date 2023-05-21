Major breach in security protocol led to `Smallie’ escape – Benn

By Joseph Allen
An intense hunt by the Joint Services is continuing for death row prisoner, Mark Royden Williams aka ‘Smallie’ whose carefully planned escape from the Mazaruni jail on Friday has revealed major breaches in security protocols and left the prison authorities facing difficult questions.
Given the number of murders Williams has been convicted of – including the 2008 Bartica Massacre – he is considered dangerous and the police yesterday announced a $10m reward for information leading to his recapture.