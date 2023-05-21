Private sector says `profoundly concerned’ at impact of judge’s decision

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) would like all Guyanese to balance the not insignificant revenues and concomitant development made possible by ExxonMobil’s production of oil with the need to adequately protect the environment in the ongoing EPA issue.

In a release yesterday, the PSC expressed its “profound” concern over the controversy brought to life by the recent judgment handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Collins & Whyte vs The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) matter. It noted that the case has generated considerable public discussion with regard to the Financial Assurance Obligation of ExxonMobil stipulated in its environmental permit for the Liza Phase One project, in what the Commission says is “the highly unlikely event of an oil spill.”