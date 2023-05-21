Guyana and the Wider World

Neo-liberal Public Policy Prescriptions for the Americas newest and fastest growing Petrostate Part 3

By

Introduction

Today’s column looks at chapters 5 and 6 of the  Systematic Country Diagnostic (SCD). This wraps-up my presentation of this 2020 World Bank pioneering report on Guyana as the Americas’ newest petrostate. Its topics are respectively: Human Capital Development and Sustainable Poverty Reduction; and A Path to Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

