Three days of national mourning for Mahdia dorm victims – President

President Irfaan Ali this afternoon declared three days of national mourning during an address to the nation in the wake of the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory last night.

The tragic event resulted in the deaths of 19 children, including 18 girls.

The Head of State said that from 4 pm today, the national flag must be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in honour of the children who lost their lives.

“I ask that as a nation we utilise the next three days as three days of prayers for these children, their families and the community”.

President Ali described today as one of the “saddest days” in his life as president.

“There are no words that can describe this magnitude of pain that our brothers and sisters are going through today…We wish this day had never occurred… This is a pain we must carry as a nation and as a family. It is a pain we must share together and support in our prayers”, a release from the Office of the President said.

The release said that due to the nature of the deaths, DNA analysis is needed to identify the 13 female victims, who perished at the dormitory. The Government of Guyana has already sought the needed support from regional and international partners and is optimistic that by the end of the day, that support will be received.

He said that a technical Task Force led by Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan and a Cabinet Task Force led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips were created.

The President said that the Government has mobilised full counselling services for the children, their families and community members.

“I’m committing, as I have done to the family members already, our full unconditional, unhindered support for the families and these children; whether it be medical, social, counselling, financial, transportation, accommodation- whatever the form of support required, the state will provide that support to the families, to the children”, he said.