Ali scolds private sector over independence parties amid Mahdia sorrow

President Irfaan Ali last evening scolded the private sector for their promotion of party events for this year’s independence anniversary celebration, in spite of the fact that the government had called for a period of mourning and itself had toned down its celebratory plans.

“Our posture is one of support, one of healing, and one of uplifting these families,” Ali said as he slammed the private sector for being irresponsible with the promotion of their shows. He posited that they should have demonstrated some level of responsibility and followed government’s posture.