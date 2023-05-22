Corrupt and unethical conduct within GPL

Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring to the attention of Minister Deodat Indar, as well as the public a sensitive matter that I believe requires the Minister’s urgent attention. I have been an employee of the Guyana Power and Light Inc., (GPL) for a considerable period of time, and in that time, I have come across staff members who are engaged in corrupt and unethical conduct within the company. Despite multiple reports and several letters written in your newspaper highlighting these practices, no action has been taken to address their conduct.

Editor, we are fully aware that lots of persons have been victimized for fact reporting. However, bad customer services continues to prevail because good services are only rendered in exchange for money. As a technical person, I’m ashamed that I work in such an environment. Persons accept hundreds of thousands of dollars to do under-hand transactions. Why not remove the corrupt ones from their post and replace them with hardworking, honest and professional individuals who would not damage the image and reputation of the company. Customer complaints are high because these practices are never going to curb in this environment.

What is more concerning is that there are reason(s) to believe that the staff are being protected by senior officers of the company, who are taking no action to investigate the matter. The lack of action and accountability is causing great frustration among the rest of the team, and it is serving as a disincentive to report unethical behaviour and corruption within the organization as well as lowering the morale amongst the staff .These staff are engaging in fraudulent activities which is causing the company to lose tens of thousands of dollars by manipulating the formula used for calculating the security deposit of high consumption customers as well as forging documents.

Editor, we have had unqualified seniors who continue to abuse the services offered by GPL to benefit their pockets. One staff was promoted to as a supervisor without the requisite qualifications with the condition that he furthers his education, to date he has not done so. Among everything else, lots of young persons complain of the pressure they face to dress and act provocatively because we are surrounded by supervisors with low morals and integrity. In the past, a young lady was publicly humiliated in front of her peers by a female supervisor who told her that no man will want her because of the way she dresses. I ask you, what has that to do with the job to be performed. Which parent would want their children to work under those toxic conditions?

Many persons were removed from their comfort zone to other area offices in the past while others had their responsibilities taken away from them without cause or reason.

One of the supervisors involved in soliciting monies and forging documents was recently transferred to the billing department but continues to engage the services of unsuspecting staff members to do their corrupt bidding. Editor, the system works best for those and defeats the persons who have a lot to offer but cannot be promoted. It is of utmost importance that measures be taken to address this situation as soon as possible. The long-term consequences of allowing such practices to continue unchecked will have a negative impact not just on the organization but on staff morale.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)