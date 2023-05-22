The National Assembly, more than a physical venue, embodies our democratic values

Dear Editor,

The recent Anniversary Reception to Commemorate 70 Years as an Elected Assembly of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana was a significant event that left a profound impression on me as a young citizen. In a time of obvious political difference, the speeches given by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Opposition, Volda Lawrence, were reminiscent of a unified purpose. Both Members of Parliament, despite being on opposing sides, emphasized the importance of collaboration and bipartisanship in our National Assembly and country. Through their words, I was struck by the deep history and the shared vision that pervades the soul of our nation. They reminded us of the victories and achievements attained through collaborative efforts, a testament to the potential of political cooperation, concluding urging for consensus on national issues.

They reminded us that this ‘hallowed space’, the National Assembly, is more than just a physical venue; it’s a symbolic embodiment of our democratic values and the hope of our nation. Its history is steeped in struggle, victory, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Guyana. As highlighted, the organ’s independence should not be compromised; it must be seen and treated as an independent institution, separated from the executive, for true maintenance of checks and balances within governance. Of particular significance was the reference to the increasing inclusion of women in our parliament. The election of the first women legislators in 1953 was monumental, and the presence of Ms. Teixeira, Ms. Lawrence, and other women MPs at the event represented the strides our nation has made toward gender equality. The reminder that 36% of our current Members of Parliament are women inspires hope and pride, signaling a future of increased gender balance and diversity in decision-making. It is, in fact, our nation’s relentless pursuit for inclusivity.

Reflecting on our past, we must remember the foundation laid by our early leaders. As Ms. Teixeira pointed out, these were young, revolutionary individuals who led radical changes in their time. As a young Guyanese, their legacy instills in me a sense of responsibility and possibility; a reminder that our age does not limit our capacity to effect change and contribute to our nation’s progress. The maintenance of our democracy depends on our ability to uphold the principles of constitutional rule and defend human rights, as outlined in both speeches. As we progress, it is essential to remember the lessons of our past and continue working together for the common goal. We must recognize the contributions of all who have served the National Assembly over these 70 years, from Members of Parliament, to Speakers, the Clerks, and other operational staff. These individuals have played a crucial role in shaping our nation’s history.

The 70th Anniversary reception is indeed a testament to our country’s resilient spirit and unwavering commitment to democracy. As we look forward to our country’s promising future, we should remember the power of unity and collaboration in navigating our unique and sometimes challenging journey. It is always my hope that amidst party lines and political debates, our leaders continue to unite, standing together to steer Guyana towards a future of prosperity and peace. Let us continue to treasure our democratic heritage, celebrate our shared victories, and strive towards a united and prosperous Guyana.

Sincerely,

Stephon Gabriel Adams

A Young Guyanese