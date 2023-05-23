I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy

Dear Editor,
Early this morning I was alerted to the tragic news that nineteen young persons perished in a fire at Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of the students who were victims of this tragedy. Parents of victims, those who were injured, other students of the school and teachers are today bearing the brunt of deep trauma resulting from this incident. With so many others I join in sympathy, deep concern and prayer as we all try to comprehend the profound loss and pain.
Sincerely,
Francis Alleyne OSB
Bishop of Georgetown