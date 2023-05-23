Trotz’s letter suggests possible breach of insurance regulations and practice in Guyana

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter by Ms. Alissa Trotz in your newspaper dated May 22nd, 2023 and headlined “Expired, unsigned insurance document submitted by EPA refers to Egypt and not Guyana.” At point two of the letter, Ms. Trotz said that the document has a company stamp, AON UK Ltd. As far as I’m aware, AON is an insurance broker in London and their signature should not be on the document. The document should carry the signature of the insurance companies or Lloyds underwriters – whoever is covering the risk.

Furthermore, neither AON nor Lloyds are authorized to do business in Guyana, and any cover has to be processed through a local insurance company.

For AON to submit a document to the EPA and for EPA to accept it, is a breach of the insurance regulations and practice in Guyana and the insurance regulator should issue a statement on this matter as this appears to be a breach of the law.

Sincerely,

Hermand Ramcharitar