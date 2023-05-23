WI “A” targeting improvement

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – A confident West Indies “A” will be looking to build on their impressive showing last week when they face Bangladesh “A” in the second four-day “Test” starting here today.

The tourists produced a strong batting effort to take command of the contest, before mustering two incisive bowling efforts which nearly took them to victory, with the hosts holding on grimly to force a draw.

“The goal in the second game is to continue trying to get better, in terms of how we performed in the first game,” head coach Rayon Griffith said, ahead of the fixture at the Sylhet International Stadium 2.

“It could be a different ball game but we have to go back and assess and try and build – have a good start, have that intent in our cricket and continue that pattern that we played [in the first game],” he added.

Specialist batsmen Kirk McKenzie, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva all scored half-centuries in the opening “Test”, with tail-ender Kevin Sinclair chipping in with an unbeaten fifty as West Indies “A” piled up 427 for seven declared in their first innings.

Fast bowler Jair McAllister then thrived with a five-wicket haul as the hosts were dismissed for 264. With the follow-on enforced, he picked up another brace of wickets to put West Indies “A” in a strong position to force a win.

“I thought we played well. We had a good start. I think Kirk and Tage … played well in terms of leaving the ball and playing balls they needed to play at,” Griffith said.

“And they had a platform in terms of setting up a 130-runs partnership for the first wicket which allowed the team to build on that.

“It was pleasing to see we had three hundred partnerships in the batting department so that is a good sign.”

He continued: “In the bowling department, I was impressed with the seamers – the seamers were actually aggressive. The aggression is what I would take away from the first game, at least trying to be aggressive to the Bangladeshi batters – especially Jair.

“[He] bowled with some pace and actually bowled some good lengths as well.”

Griffith said while there was a layer of grass on the pitch similar to the first game, the surface appeared harder, and this factor would play a role in determining the final XI.

“This one looks different to the first game. It is not as dry – it seems to be a lot harder. So it’s a little something we have to think about concerning our combination going into this game.”

The game gets underway at 10 am (midnight Monday, Eastern Caribbean time).

SQUADS:

BANGLADESH – Afif Hossain Dhrubo (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Md Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Irfan Sukkur, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

WEST INDIES – Joshua DaSilva (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair.