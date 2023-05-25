Conditions, consistency key to success: Jordan

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – Fast bowler Akeem Jordan said utilising the grassy pitch and building pressure had been key to his five-wicket haul on the second day of the second four-day “Test” against Bangladesh A.

The right-armer picked up five for 45 as the hosts, resuming from their overnight 175 for five, were dismissed for 237 inside the first session at Sylhet Academy Ground.

In reply, West Indies A were 268 for six, a lead of 31 runs going into Thursday’s penultimate day. “To be honest, I thought I was more consistent today than on the first day so I guess I reaped the reward for consistency,” said Jordan, who has been on the fringe of Test selection. “Coming into today’s play, me and Andy (Anderson Phillip) had a simple plan starting with the ball – just try to build as much pressure as possible and then as the pressure built, some guys just happened to fold and I happened to pick up some wickets in between.”

He continued: “This game being played on Sylhet B, there was a lot more grass coverage than Sylhet A – greener grass – so I just tried to use that to my advantage.

“I tried to hit the ball on good lengths and I was getting more nip off this wicket than Sylhet A so that came into play, and the ball kept moving.

“I have to give praise to my teammates for keeping the ball in such good condition and helping us fast bowlers come out and do the job for the team.”

Jordan bowled well in tandem with new-ball partner Phillip, the latter finishing with two for 67, as they accounted for the last five wickets to fall.

Shahadat Hossain, unbeaten overnight on 25, top-scored with 73, but produced the only defiance from the hosts as wickets tumbled Left-handed opener Kirk McKenzie then led West Indies A’s reply with 91 while Keacy Carty got 68 and Alick Athanaze, 45, to ensure a lead at the close

And Jordan said it was key the visitors built on their first innings total in order to increase the pressure on Bangladesh A.

“Coming into tomorrow, we have a small lead … we’re trying to push the game forward,” he explained. “We have two set batters at the crease now but if I get my chance to bat, I’m going to come out, play each ball on its merit and hopefully I can add to that lead and get a score under my belt as well.” Last week’s first “Test” ended in a draw.

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan celebrates his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh A yesterday.