DNA samples from 13 Mahdia fire victims for Mount Sinai lab – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that samples from 13 of the 19 Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire victims will be sent to the Mount Sinai laboratory in New York and test results will be back in Guyana by Friday.

This was stated by the President during an update on Facebook where he noted that some 13 bodies were burnt beyond recognition and the DNA samples will be sent out of Guyana.

“We brought in, with the help of Barbados, a specialised team to help us with the DNA sampling. That team arrived sometime around mid-morning to lunch. The team is in the process of collecting all samples from the remains and from the parents after which those samples will be packaged and transferred sometime tomorrow to Mount Sinai.”