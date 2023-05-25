Letters to the Editor

Never again

By

Dear Editor,

Things all dormitories, orphanages, and shelters where children are housed must have:

1. Smoke detectors and alarms

2. Fire extinguishers

3. Sprinkler systems

4. Fire escape or ease of exit (no doors to be locked

   from outside)

5. Flame-retardant construction

6. Fire hydrants nearby

7. Regular fire drills

Money is no objection to protecting our children. Never again must deficiencies be allowed to let a fire turn into a catastrophic loss of life.

Sincerely,

M. Xiuaquan-Balgobind-Hackett

