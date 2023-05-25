Dear Editor,
Things all dormitories, orphanages, and shelters where children are housed must have:
1. Smoke detectors and alarms
2. Fire extinguishers
3. Sprinkler systems
4. Fire escape or ease of exit (no doors to be locked
from outside)
5. Flame-retardant construction
6. Fire hydrants nearby
7. Regular fire drills
Money is no objection to protecting our children. Never again must deficiencies be allowed to let a fire turn into a catastrophic loss of life.
Sincerely,
M. Xiuaquan-Balgobind-Hackett