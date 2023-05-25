Update and complete building regulations to meet the new international requirements

Dear Editor,

According to our country’s fire safety regulations GCP 9-3 Fire Safety, code of practice for buildings part 3: Fire safety use and occupancy (from 2005) 5.1.1.5, a school is considered an Occupancy Group A-4 structure. Upon reviewing the building code for a group A-4 structure one will see where the current gaps exist. It is necessary for two things to occur in the immediate future:

1. The fire inspectors and building inspectors must review all school facilities to ensure that they meet the current fire safety and building regulations

2. The 2005 regulations must be updated to ensure that current gaps in the regulations are corrected and the requirements are in accordance with the changes that will allow for adaptation of the 2021 International Building Code, the International Fire Code and the safety requirements as outlined in the International Code Council’s fire safety related building standards for schools.

These codes will also provide additional insight and opportunities for adaptation of standards that can be used across the various structures that are undergoing renovation and construction within the country. It also will help guide the government, in particular the Ministry of Public Works to retrofit current government buildings to ensure they meet the new international standards. An initial inspection of critical infrastructure must be undertaken, with the priority being given to schools, hospitals, banks and major structures where a large loss of life may occur. The risk rating of the country’s infrastructure should be quickly assessed.

As inspection problems are highlighted, the Ministry must ensure that corrective measures are taken in a timely manner to bring the buildings up to the current standards required by the regulations. An increase in the number of trained and qualified inspectors will be necessary, and the pace of undertaking new construction projects must be adjusted based on the capacity of the inspectors. Concurrently, the update of the regulations to meet the new international requirements must be completed, followed by its implementation in the identified critical and high risk structures. As a stop gap measure, fire extinguishers and additional firefighting equipment and capabilities, such as hydrants and fire engines, must be purchased and made easily accessible for the quick suppression of fires if they occur at these high risk and critical locations (schools, hospital, banks, gas stations and large gathering areas such as stadiums).

It is critically important that the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Housing & Water, and the Ministry of Public Works team up and lay out an effective plan to quickly move this initiative forward.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana