Charter slams in six as Swag whips Universal Ballers

Swag Entertainment, DC Ballers, Gunners, and Kara-Kara recorded victories, when the Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship continued on Sunday evening outside the PPP/C office in Mackenzie.

Swag Entertainment crushed Universal Ballers 7-2. Deon Charter recorded six conversions in the first, third, fourth, 18th, 19th, and 20th minute whilst Colwyn Drakes added a goal in the fifth minute. For the losing team, Amoniki Mayers registered a brace in the third and 17th minute. IN another fixture, DC Ballers overcame Main Street Ballers 5-3. Nicholas Gentle recorded a hat-trick in the first, eighth and 16th minute whilst Kwesi Quintin and Manny Dow added goals in the sixth and 17th minute respectively. On the other side, Tyrese Samuel amassed a hat-trick in the second, fifth, and 19th minute.