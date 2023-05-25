Sports

GRFU looking to put rugby back on world map

—- says Kit Nascimento

During a recent press briefing at the GMR&SC Club House, Kit Nascimento (left) was formally reintroduced as Patron, a move which coincided with former national player, Claudius Butts being introduced as the new coach of the national men’s 7s team.
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) is down in the ruck pushing to change its recent run of mediocrity in an effort to return the sport and its players to its illustrious glory days.

“We are seeking to reorganize and prepare the union to participate in international events,” said Kit Nascimento who was recently returned as Patron of the GRFU.

“We are seeking to put Guyana’s rugby back on the world map,” the former president of the union added. A slew of personnel changes have been made by the union in an effort to complete a turnaround.

