GRFU looking to put rugby back on world map

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) is down in the ruck pushing to change its recent run of mediocrity in an effort to return the sport and its players to its illustrious glory days.

“We are seeking to reorganize and prepare the union to participate in international events,” said Kit Nascimento who was recently returned as Patron of the GRFU.

“We are seeking to put Guyana’s rugby back on the world map,” the former president of the union added. A slew of personnel changes have been made by the union in an effort to complete a turnaround.