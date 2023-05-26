Jamaica outstripping Guyana in pursuit of external markets for locally produced goods

Jamaica is reportedly urging its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s) to take advantage of the opportunities being created to enable them to tap into openings which the state-run entity has created for them, thus broadening their access to external markets by taking advantage of prospects that are presenting themselves under various preferential trade agreements to which Jamaica is a party.

Over the years, Jamaica has distinguished itself among member countries of CARICOM for aggressively seeking out opportunities, outside the region, for locally produced goods to secure high visibility on the international market. The country’s success in this regard, an article in the May 24 issue of The Observer says, has been due, largely, to the role which the Jamaica Trade Board (JTB) has played “as the certifying authority for goods exported under the various trade agreements.” The JTB also has responsibility for the monitoring compliance by would-be exporters with the requirements demanded of exports by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in terms of export and import licenses.