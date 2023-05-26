Ministry launches probe into death of Sheriff St construction worker

The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred on Tuesday morning at Buddy’s Pool Hall situated at Lot 134 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, where a construction worker fell from the sixth floor of the building and died.

Dead is Kevin (only name given) of Sophia, Greater Georgetown

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, stated yesterday that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred. According to the preliminary investigation, a man was demolishing a platform between the two buildings on the sixth floor. He was also on the platform at the time and subsequently fell and died. Hamilton added that the company did not report the matter to the Ministry of Labour and as a result they were summoned to do so on Monday for further investigation.