Women lawyers for Bartica outreach today

The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday said that it successfully conducted its fifth legal outreach on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, in New Amsterdam and has one today scheduled at Bartica.

This outreach, held in front of the New Amsterdam Town Council, aimed to provide valuable legal guidance to members of the public. As part of their annual Mother’s Day initiative, the Association also visited the inmates of the New Amsterdam Women’s Prison, a release from the GAWL said. During this visit, GAWL members distributed small tokens to the women while addressing any legal inquiries that arose, further emphasizing their commitment to supporting the community.