Powerlifting federation mourns loss of Nigel Phillips

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) is mourning the sudden passing of one of its fierce competitors, Nigel Phillips.

The Berbice-based strongman who has been involved in the sport since 2007, and was both a weightlifter and power-lifter in his early career, passed away on Wednesday following a brief period of hospitalisation. He was preparing for this Sunday’s GAPLF Intermediates and Masters Championships up to last Friday, but was admitted to a private hospital that very afternoon and never made it out. Even though he never got a chance to represent Guyana, mainly due to finances, Nigel Phillips competed with the best of his time, including Carlos Petterson-Grifith, and is the holder of a number of National Records.