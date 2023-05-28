Pan Am President applauds Mohamed’s Enterprise for local MMA support

President of the Pan American Mixed Martial Arts Federation Jason Fraser has applauded Nazar Mohamed, proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, for being one of the primary stakeholders in the development of the local MMA landscape.

Mohamed was the recipient of a 10th anniversary International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) gold pin from the Pan American chief for his overwhelming contribution to MMA and sports.

Mohamed’s Enterprise also won the Medium Sponsor of the Year accolade at the National Sports Award, following a nomination from the local MMA association, further cementing their status as a rising stakeholder in the sports fraternity.