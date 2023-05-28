Some simple nutrition facts and gym hacks

Today I want to look at nutrition facts that seem pretty obvious but a lot of people appear to miss. To get right to the point:

●It’s important to consume protein with every meal

● Carbohydrates are the body preferred source of energy

● Hydration is key to being effective in the gym while building muscle.

This looks pretty laughable; you’re probably saying it to yourself. You probably think that everybody who goes to the gym, from beginner to advanced, knows these nutrition facts. Well, most people do know these facts, but it’s important to refer to these facts once in a while, since there’s a lot of noise in the fitness arena. New and better supplements come out every other week, groundbreaking nutrition lifestyles come up from time to time.

It’s all noise: eat your food, eat protein, eat carbohydrates and drink a lot of water. Add a few more things to the mix, calculate your macros and make sure to hit your caloric goals. This isn’t rocket science.

Training is the same, follow the main principles that have been shared for decades or centuries, apply them, create eating habits, learn about training and nutrition (it isn’t that hard at all), apply that for some time consistently and it’ll be hard to fail. Essentially, stick to the basics to keep things simple and then you can add some knowledge that you gathered through reading into your training and nutrition plan.

Now for some gym hacks that really work and need no explanation:

● Banana and Black coffee work amazingly well as pre-workout fuel

● Include compound exercises in your daily routine to increase your strength and endurance

●Deadlift is the king of exercises

● Follow a consistent workout routine, but change it in 3–4 months time

●Go to gym during off-peak hours

● Learn resistance training

●Find a workout buddy (most people need the motivation)

● Have a target set on your mind

● Keep gym clothes separate and don’t mix with casual wear

● Don’t buy sugary drinks as your go-to during workouts

● Create your gym playlist and if needed, ask your friends to contribute to the playlist

● Take a shower after your workout

● Don’t eat junk food after the workout because you’ve burned few calories

● Don’t workout on the same muscle every single day, muscles need recovery time

● Stay hydrated

Hope this helps.