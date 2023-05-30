APA says reviewing ART decision on carbon credits complaint

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) says it is reviewing a decision from the Architecture for REDD+ Trans-actions (ART) Secretariat rejecting its complaint over the manner in which carbon credits were issued to the Government of Guyana.

The APA in a release on May 23rd said that it has received a decision from the ART Secretariat in relation to its March 8, 2023 complaint.

According to the release, the APA’s complaint outlined the government’s violation of the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC). This complaint, it explained, stemmed from the December 2022 issuance of US$750m in carbon credits to the Government of Guyana and the failure to address the gross violation of the TREES Standards.