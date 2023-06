A blaze on Tuesday at Dolce Bar and Bistro caused by a deep fryer left plugged in was extinguished by the fire service, sparing the establishment from major damage

At 17:29 pm on Tuesday, the Fire Service received a report of a fire at the business at Lot 63 A, Sheriff, and Second streets, Georgetown.

Water tenders, water carriers, and an ambulance from the Campbellville, Alberttown, and Central fire stations were immediately dispatched, a release from the Guyana Fire Service said.