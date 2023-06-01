Guyana News

Students from St Ignatius, Brickdam schools win competition to name tugboats

The tug emblazoned with the name A’rinra (Ministry of Education photo)
Two tugboats that will be support vessels for ExxonMobil’s operations offshore Guyana, were christened yesterday with names submitted by two secondary school students.

A Ministry of Education release yesterday stated that the company, G-Boats Guyana, had christened two new tugboats that will bear the names “A’rinra” and “Madame Kalina”. The names were submitted by a Grade 11 student of St. Ignatius Secondary School, Raymond De Cambra, and a Grade 11 student of Brickdam Secondary School, Kaylan Duncan, both of whom took part in a competition to name the boats that was launched in March 2022.

