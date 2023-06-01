Five men contesting for seat in Sophia-Liliendaal North -APNU facing challenge from four newcomers

On June 12, 2023, the APNU incumbent, Clayton Hinds will face a challenge from four other men in Sophia-Liliendaal North and adjoining areas.

The five are competing for the First-Past-The-Post local government elections (LGE), in Constituency Five, Georgetown. That area encompasses Sophia-Liliendaal North and South, Pattensen-Turkeyen North and South Central and Sophia-Pattensen Central.

Besides APNU representative, Hinds; PPP/C representative, Andre Jackman; Independent Citizens for Progress representative, Ramcharitar Singh; Movement for Unity and Democracy representative, Telroy Mc Almont and Dr Josh Kanhai, an independent candidate are competing.