Hill Foot residents protest demolition of house, block highway

Residents of Hill Foot, Soesdyke, last night created a barricade across the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and set fire to the road in protest at a court decision.

The ruling by the court resulted in the demolition of a house that occupied a portion of land that was at the centre of the legal challenge.

From videos posted on social media during the course of yesterday, an excavator could be seen demolishing the house. The structure appeared to be empty as the occupants’ personal items were seen in a corner of the land.