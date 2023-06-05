Police engaged at Hill Foot to maintain order

In response to concerns about its perceived heavy-handedness in the eviction of the Hill Foot squatters, the Guyana Police Force has stated that its mandate is to maintain law and order and if squatters are behaving disorderly and damaging public and private property and injuring people, the police will engage.

Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘B’ Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh told Stabroek News during a telephone interview on Friday that the police neither bulldozed nor are they demolishing crews, but are law enforcement officials.

Singh emphasised that the police were present at Hill Foot, Soesdyke Highway, to ensure the maintenance of law and order. He further explained that the police engaged when illegal occupants of land began behaving disorderly, damaging public and private property and causing injury to people.