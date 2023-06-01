New Berbice Chamber President had once been jailed in US for drug trafficking -says her story is one of rising above adversity

Newly elected president of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA), Samantha Reid, says that the story of her rising above adversity should be one demonstrative to youths that one mistake does not determine their destinies, as she was convicted of drug trafficking in the United States in 2006 and sentenced to 60 months imprisonment.

“The story to which you refer is true and it happened when I lived in the United States where my family had migrated. I was very young and unwise in the ways of the world and I was set up and got caught. I was found guilty and did the time,” Reid told the Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

“When that time was done, I returned to Guyana and purposed to live the life I was brought up to lead. I worked hard to educate myself, to build very successful businesses from the ground up and to take care of my children. The most important lesson I was to teach to my children and to young people everywhere is, that they should never give up in the face of adversity. They are ultimately the only ones responsible for their life outcomes no matter what,” she added.