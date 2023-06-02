Canada donation to help police combat gender-based violence

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) on Wednesday received a boost from Canada through the donation of computers and printers for SGBV units in Regions One and Four.
A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Justice Education Society of British Columbia (JES) partnered with the Canadian High Commission here to present the GPF with eight computers and six printers as part of their efforts to address SGBV through the “Strengthening Justice for Women, Girls, and Indigenous Peoples in Guyana” project.