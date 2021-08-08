Blossom Inc, UNCHR conduct child abuse and gender violence outreaches at Moruca

Blossom Inc in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) last month conducted outreaches on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) and Sexual and Gender- Based violence (SGBV) in the Moruca sub-district of Region One.

Workshops, funded by UNHCR, were held to address the issues.

According to Education and Awareness Officer working at Blossom Inc, Arlyne Ramdatt, the purpose of the community-based assessments was to obtain the input for the targeted communities regarding CSA and SGBV with the goal of supporting existing services and building programmes that will lead to the reduction of both issues in those communities.

The areas that were targeted included Kwebanna and Waramuri and over 52 persons were canvassed. Awareness training was also conducted on July 15 at the Rural Extension Centre in Santa Rosa and at the community Youth Centre building in Waramuri, and on July 16 it was held at the community building at Kwebanna. Another session was held with Venezuelan migrant population at the Village Council’s guest house.

The Blossom Inc team included Nicola Foo, Shadel Paul, and Leanna Thompson.

During the outreaches, 10 forensic interviews were completed. The interviews were conducted on children who were victims of rape and or sexual assault within the Moruca sub-district.

According to Ramdatt, over several years Guyana had been reporting an alarming increase in CSA and SGBV that had a negative impact on individuals, families, and communities. Ramdatt said that Blossom Inc in partnership with UNCHR is therefore looking to solicit feedback to understand the impact of such issues in the various communities.

“During the community needs-based assessment many persons shared that most cases of CSA in the communities occurred between children that are close age ranges that often result into teenage pregnancies” Ramdatt said.

During the outreaches, residents shared that they were not satisfied with the justice system and claimed that cases take too long to be investigated.

They also suggested that there is need for a permanently stationed Childcare and Protection Officer in Region One.

In Kwebanna, residents were very concerned over the safety of youths.

In Santa Rosa, migrants complained about the unfair treatment they receive when reporting matters.

Ramdatt said that based on the outreaches there is need for significant community education, public awareness and educational programmes in schools on CSA, and SGBV. She also suggested media outreaches, especially in the community’s native languages. Mental health services, including family therapy and trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy, are also needed, she said.